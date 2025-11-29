The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 300.0% increase from Caldwell Partners International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.
Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of CWL traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.89. 33,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,578. Caldwell Partners International has a 1 year low of C$0.63 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
