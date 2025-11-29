The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 300.0% increase from Caldwell Partners International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CWL traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.89. 33,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,578. Caldwell Partners International has a 1 year low of C$0.63 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International Inc is a provider of executive search that specializes in the recruitment of executives for full-time and advisory roles. The company contracts with its clients, on an assignment basis providing advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for filling of senior executive positions.

