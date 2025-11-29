Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1854 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,958. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.