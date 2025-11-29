Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1854 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,958. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

