Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2341 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Shares of VTES stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,315. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $102.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

