MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.1%
MFICL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.
About MidCap Financial Investment
