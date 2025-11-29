MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.1%

MFICL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 7,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

