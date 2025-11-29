Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) to Issue $0.26 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2638 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.72. 1,074,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.91.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
