Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) to Issue $0.26 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2638 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.72. 1,074,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.