Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Declares $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2426 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $65.30.
About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
