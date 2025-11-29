Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LQDT. Wall Street Zen cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $891.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $148,312.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 164,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,226.90. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 166.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.