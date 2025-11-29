Zacks Research Upgrades Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Hold

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Stock Down 0.4%

CLX stock opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.36. Clorox has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.