Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,610 Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,063,000 after buying an additional 807,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $212.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $163.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

