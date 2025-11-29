Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $457.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $529.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

