Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $861.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $869.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $783.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

