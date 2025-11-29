Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $255.50 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.08.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

