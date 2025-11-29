Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a 200 day moving average of $173.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $498.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

