Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $662,000 Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

