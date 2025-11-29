Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 46.7% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Docusign by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,915.98. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,983.74. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

