Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 22% – Time to Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 254,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 33,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Rio Silver Stock Up 22.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

