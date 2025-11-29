Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYRN. Zacks Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on Byrna Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 138.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 580.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $415.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.03. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

