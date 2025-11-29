Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYRN. Zacks Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on Byrna Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BYRN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Byrna Technologies Stock Up 2.7%
Byrna Technologies stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $415.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.03. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $34.78.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.