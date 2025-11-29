West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after acquiring an additional 60,353 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

