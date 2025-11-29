West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

