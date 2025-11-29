Reviewing Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR)

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -4.13, suggesting that its share price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fathom has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics -366.21% -23.85% -23.37% Fathom -4.70% -45.99% -24.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.24 million 127.27 -$8.14 million ($0.17) -21.18 Fathom $335.18 million 0.12 -$21.58 million ($0.81) -1.59

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Fathom”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Richtech Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fathom. Richtech Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fathom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Richtech Robotics and Fathom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Fathom 1 0 1 0 2.00

Richtech Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Fathom has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Fathom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Fathom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Richtech Robotics beats Fathom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richtech Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Fathom

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants; insurance agency services; and title services. In addition, the company provides intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that offers a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, and training; transaction, personnel, customer relationship, and accounting management for agent transactions; and reporting, social media marketing, and other marketing and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Its brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.