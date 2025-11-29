Comparing Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Oncology and Compass Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology $53.88 million 19.52 -$173.98 million ($2.48) -4.87 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$49.38 million ($0.45) -13.11

Compass Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kura Oncology. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Kura Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology -208.48% -65.42% -30.59% Compass Therapeutics N/A -48.89% -42.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kura Oncology and Compass Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 1 4 7 0 2.50 Compass Therapeutics 1 0 9 1 2.91

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 119.85%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 118.64%. Given Kura Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Kura Oncology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a clinical collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression and/or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

