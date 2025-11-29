Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Receives $71.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHRB. Summit Redstone set a $71.00 price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Monday.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.08. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $32.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,000. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Voleon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 36.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

See Also

