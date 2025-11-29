Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Receives $162.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Hawkins stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $186.15.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In related news, VP Drew M. Grahek purchased 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $200,501.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 39,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 618.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 355,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,979,000 after acquiring an additional 306,143 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 143,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hawkins by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,512,000 after purchasing an additional 125,444 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 473,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after buying an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

