West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

