Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

