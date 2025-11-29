West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 843.6% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,547.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,962.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,941.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,901.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $3,162.00 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $51.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

