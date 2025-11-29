JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Price Reaches $179.62 on Major Exchanges (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market cap of $178.73 million and $115.44 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be purchased for approximately $179.62 or 0.00198029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 995,082 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official website is jpool.one.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 995,117.81995126. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 180.87124513 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $135.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

