KuCoin Token Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $11.58 or 0.00012771 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $6.29 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,667.59 or 0.99961659 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
KuCoin Token Token Profile
KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,175,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,675,262 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.
