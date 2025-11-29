Rollbit Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $103.91 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $103.91 million and $192.89 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,667.59 or 0.99961659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin was first traded on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,834,966,315 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,835,221,247.2925615. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.0563895 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.