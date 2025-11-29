Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.86 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. This represents a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,340.93. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $225.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.