Qubic One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $101.16 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubic has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,667.59 or 0.99961659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 161,257,895,414,229 coins and its circulating supply is 126,979,416,550,754 coins. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 161,257,895,414,229 with 126,979,416,550,754 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000008 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $932,742.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

