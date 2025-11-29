HI (HI) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $129.66 thousand and approximately $92.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00009976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0000479 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $470.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

