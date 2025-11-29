State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $41.33 Million Stake in Carvana Co. $CVNA

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $41,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $374.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.17 and its 200-day moving average is $342.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total transaction of $9,765,381.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,830,766.08. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total value of $5,307,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,561.34. The trade was a 65.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 366,452 shares of company stock valued at $133,493,132 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.70.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

