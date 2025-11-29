Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock worth $293,774,712. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

