SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,217,425.40. This trade represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.