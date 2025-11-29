Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,090 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $313,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,354,922.65. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,141 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

GILD stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.