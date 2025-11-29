New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,445 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $191,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,496.24. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $465.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.59. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $403.01 and a 12 month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

