Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,938,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $468,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

