Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 59.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 776,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,880 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $165,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 515.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $218.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.