The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.5% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Allstate by 23.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $482,870,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 7.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,706,857.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,660,025.66. This trade represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,222,986. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $213.39 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

