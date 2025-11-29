iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $686.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $674.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

