Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $653,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 309,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,985,759,000 after buying an additional 498,238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after buying an additional 168,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,612,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $591.99 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total transaction of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,558.62. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

