Brokerages Set TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Price Target at $7.42

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TMC the metals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Erika Ilves sold 1,591,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $9,182,868.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,145,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,219.84. This represents a 58.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TMC the metals by 752.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.71. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

