Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,803,000 after acquiring an additional 727,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

