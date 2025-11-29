Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 62,711 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,711 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $131,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $540.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.32.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $464.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

