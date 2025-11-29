Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 181 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $295.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $296.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

