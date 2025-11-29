Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,883,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $190.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.21. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

