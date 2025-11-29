Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $344.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.