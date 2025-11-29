Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,786 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 50.4% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 344.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

