Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,400 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 5,064.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Cowen started coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edison International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

